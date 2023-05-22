World’s Top 100 Scientists Confirm That Vaccines Cause Autism – Media Blackout

Vaccines are the primary driver behind the autism epidemic sweeping across America, according to a recent declaration by the world’s top 100 scientists.

The stunning admission comes as a whopping 5% of people under 40 are now diagnosed with autism in America – which is a sharp rise compared to just a few years ago.

Despite the fact that there are large paediatric practises in America that have zero kids with autism, scientists are refusing to study what “best practises” these groups are doing to improve the health of their kids.

If these best practices were adopted and encouraged by the CDC, FDA, and NIH, America could be the healthiest nation on earth and autism rates would drop to negligible levels.

According to medical researcher Steve Kirsch, the reasons there are no studies examining these best practises include:

Almost nobody knows these practices exist and who they are. They keep a low profile. Otherwise, the health authorities would shut them down. A common key strategy used in these practices is to avoid vaccination entirely and avoid the use of acetaminophen entirely. The drug companies would not allow a study like this to be published. The journal wouldn’t believe it either; it’s so counter narrative. Another key strategy is if giving a vaccine, give them one at a time rather than multiple vaccines at once. If they admitted this, the CDC credibility would go way down. Clinical outcomes simply don’t matter if you don’t follow the narrative. If it became known that the CDC, FDA, and NIH have been giving advice that made Americans chronically ill, it would tarnish their reputation and nobody would trust them in the future.

Steve Kirsch writes: On May 19, 2023, I did a survey of parents who described the health challenges of their kids. The data showed a huge signal that vaccines in general increase your likelihood of various chronic diseases including autism. For autism, ADHD, food allergies, etc. it was a 5X signal; for autoimmune diseases, the risk was elevated by around 25X. More on the results in a subsequent article.

I called up my friend Dr. James Lyons-Weiler. James is an expert on autism; he read over 2,000 autism papers and wrote a highly-rated book about it: The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism. He told me that he believed at the time he wrote the book that if you could eliminate vaccines from the US, the rate of autism would drop by around 4X. In other words, vaccines are the single largest factor causing autism. Knowing what he knows now, he’d have declined all vaccines and would never have vaccinated his kids.

James also noted that using Tylenol (aka Acetaminophen or Paracetamol) around vaccination time will significantly increase the likelihood that a child will develop autism from a vaccine shot.

This explains why medical practices that avoid vaccination (combined with other healthy practices) have near zero rates of autism (0 in 500 kids vs. around 25 in 500 in the surrounding community). So that’s a 5-sigma event which means either the practice is super lucky (way less than 1 in 1 million), or they are doing something right.

The staggering growth of autism

Do you see a problem? The Vaccine Injury Act was passed in 1986 that protected the drug companies from liability. Check out the graph. And it isn’t genetics because genes don’t change that fast. It wasn’t a change in the definition of autism either (DSM-III-R): that would show as a step function, and level off asymptotically.

This is just in California:

As you can see, when acetaminophen use tapers off, the autism rates decrease:

The pediatric practice with “off the charts” health outcomes eschews the use of all vaccines, vitamin-K shots, and acetaminophen. No acetaminophen period. Ever.

Why didn’t my doctor tell me about this?

You never hear about these practices because the doctors know that if they talk about it publicly, they will have their license to practice medicine revoked for life.

The most stunning thing James told me in our call today is that after he wrote the book, he was contacted by one of the most senior scientists in the autism field who told him straight up:

“We all know vaccines cause autism. We just aren’t allowed to talk about it.”

James told me if you got the top 100 autism scientists in a room and they took a poll that could not be traced back to them as to whether vaccines were the major driver of autism, the vote would either be 100% YES, or very close to that.

Bottom line: Neither the doctors nor the scientists are allowed to question the narrative. This is why healthcare is so messed up today.

Did you know that Congress knows vaccines cause autism?

Check out this comment from Kenneth Stoller, MD:

In 2004, I testified at a Congressional reform and oversight committee meeting about new developments in treating autism. Everyone was excited about what would happen next because we were hoping for legislation that would give autistic children access to off label treatments. There are no off-label treatments, but 3rd party payers don’t cover off label as a rule. A sober congressional aide pulled me aside and told me the inconvenient truth. Every person in the upper tier in government already knew vaccines cause autism and were never going to do anything about it. There would be no legislation with the words autism and treatment found together.

Or this comment from Maui Freedom Fighter:

Because I am a recently retired teacher. These parents have technology, and they have “ receipts” !!! One parent showed me VIDEO of her son at a young age, speaking, clearly intelligibly and way beyond his years (mom was an eye surgeon, dad, multiple doctorates in IT)! … The next day after vaccines he lost ALL speech, gross motor and fine motor we’re extremely diminished = SEVERE Autism!!! They were devastated!! I heard similar stories from all my parents!!! Autism is 100% EPIDEMIC!!! Well the car I am currently consulting Catholic schools in Vietnam. What is the rate of autism they are saying currently??? ONE in 10

Did you know that SIDS is caused by vaccination? They are not allowed to talk about that either!

They gaslight parents into believing SIDS is caused by a baby sleeping on their stomach.

Are you kidding me?!?!?!

Let’s examine how silly that is. Babies have been around for …. How many years now?? It’s around 192,000 years.

It wasn’t until 1969 that SIDS was significant enough to merit a name.

It wasn’t until 25 years later that in1994, NICHD launched the “Back to Sleep” campaign.

In my survey there were 7 cases of SIDS. In two cases, the reporter didn’t remember the timing. Leaving 5 cases. 3 of the 5 were within 1 week of a shot. 1 of those 3 cases of SIDS was immediately after the shot. So data is consistent with the bulk happening right after the shot. If someone else has access to a larger dataset, I’d love to see it! This is just a quick sanity check with small numbers. It doesn’t “prove” anything but it is consistent with the hypothesis of harm.

I’m drafting a separate article about SIDS. There is no question it is caused by vaccines. I verified the data directly myself and found the same association that the papers wrote about.

SIDS is also vaccine dependent. Some vaccines have a higher rate than others. This is crystal clear from the VAERS data.

Check this out. This is direct observation:

In other words, virtually all the SIDS deaths happened shortly after vaccination and some vaccines have higher SIDS death rates than others.

You’d have to be very blind not to see causality here. If you don’t see the causality, you should probably not be in medicine.

I’ll be expanding on this in my next post dedicated to SIDS.

How can hundreds of papers in the medical journals that claim vaccines don’t cause autism or SIDS be wrong? Is science that corrupt?!?!

In a word, yes. I never would have believed this myself two years ago.

But look at COVID. All those safe and effective studies? They were all wrong! All the papers showing it reduced the rate of infection: wrong. These vaccines have nearly no adverse events and no deaths if you read the papers. If you read the post-marketing VSD study on the COVID vaccines, you’ll see your all-cause mortality is cut in half after the shot. In short, nearly all the papers showing harm seem to either never get accepted or are retracted for reasons that don’t satisfy the COPE guidelines.

And these people still have never acknowledged a death from the mRNA vaccine yet in the US.

What makes me different

What makes me different is that I’m not afraid to speak out and tell people the truth.

I’m also not afraid to ask for data transparency when no one else will.

Next steps

The survey I did shows very clearly what is really going on.

But in order to be able to publish this in a medical journal in a way that will survive calls for retraction, we have to do about 3 months worth of analysis on the data. James Lyons-Weiler will be doing this. This is his forte. He knows all the ways to block the data to make the analysis bulletproof. I agreed to fund James for the next three months to do that.

The autism rate among those under 40 years old is close to 5%. This is a train wreck. There are only a small handful of researchers who were brave enough to write papers and fortunate enough to get them published. The more we can add confirmatory studies like this that are relatively “bulletproof,” the harder it will be for doctors to cling to their belief systems.

Summary

It’s not like we don’t know what the major drivers of a large number of chronic diseases are in America today. Some doctors do know. They are just not allowed to talk about it.

Making it safe for doctors and scientists to be able to speak the truth without intimidation is a much harder problem and that may take decades to solve.

So our best move is simply to educate the public directly. The more evidence we can get published in medical journals, the easier it will be to educate the public ASAP on the truth about the harms of vaccines and other drugs.