Clinton Drops Out Of Harris Fundraiser In The Hamptons After Getting Covid

Hillary Clinton had to drop out of a Kamala Harris fundraiser in the Hamptons after getting ill with
a cold Covid.
She reortedly skipped the $100,000 per ticket Kamala Harris event earlier this week after she fell ill with Covid after attending the DNC Convention in Chicago.
TGP reports: According to Page Six, Hillary Clinton sent her husband Bill Clinton to the fundraiser instead.
Clinton was one of the many DNC Convention attendees to get Covid after attending the superspreader in Chicago last week.
Hillary spoke at the convention last week.
The DNC Convention, which was the Democrat party’s biggest in-person event since 2016, turned out to be a Covid superspreader even though attendees were vaccinated.