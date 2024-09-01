Donald Trump: ‘Getting Along With North Korea & Russia Is A Good Thing’

Engaging positively and “getting along” with Russia and North Korea, would be a “good thing,” former US President Donald Trump has argued.

Trump’s remarks came in response to accusations from Kamala Harris. During her Democratic nomination acceptance speech in Chicago last week, she criticized Trump for his relations with the North Korean leader, claiming she would not “cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-un who are rooting for Trump.”

RT reports: Speaking at an election rally in Pennsylvania on Friday, the Republican nominee touted his diplomatic efforts to fix Washington’s ties with Pyongyang, referring to his 2019 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

“I got along with Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Remember I walked over… the first person to ever walk over from this country,” Trump claimed.

“We also looked at his nuclear capability. It’s very substantial,” he added. “You know, getting along is a good thing. It’s not a bad thing.”

“Getting along” with Moscow is also not “a bad thing,” Trump said. He went on to harshly criticize the incumbent administration, claiming President Joe Biden has a very low IQ “and maybe now it’s nonexistent,” as he has “completely lost his mind.”

Getting along with Russia is good, not bad. Remember, getting along with these people is smart.

The Republican nominee repeated his claim that “what is happening now in relations with Russia would not have happened” if he were still in office.