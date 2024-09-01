Pelosi Wants Mass Amnesty & Free Housing For 20 Million Illegal Aliens

Nancy Pelosi gave the game away on Friday when she admitted that she wants to grant tens of millions of illegal aliens citizenship and offer them free housing….all at the taxpayers expense of course.

The former House Speaker (and self confessed reptilian) made the disturbing remarks during an appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher”, where the host even pushed back against her radical proposal.

InfoWars reports: The California lawmakers just passed a law — it hasn’t been signed by Gov. Newsom (D) — but giving government assistance to undocumented immigrants to buy houses. That’s kind of a different place than the Democratic Party used to be on immigration, is it not?” he asked her. “I’m not going to say that’s what the country’s going to do, but that’s certainly where California is.”

Pelosi responded, “Well, let me just say, immigration had always been a bipartisan issue.”

Maher cut in, “But not free housing.”

Pelosi insisted that “it’s not free housing, it’s the American Dream being available to more people.”

Maher followed up, “So, you’d vote for this law?”

Pelosi answered, “I’m not familiar with exactly what that is, but making the American Dream of home ownership available to all people is something we have to do for people who are here now –.”

“This is for the undocumented,” Maher interrupted.

“Well, what I would like to do is move them to documented,” Pelosi responded, prompting the audience to erupt in applause.

“One of the best things that we can do for our economy is to pass comprehensive immigration reform, so that all of these people are participating more fully in our economy, contributing to it, contributing to Social Security, contributing in every way to it,” she claimed.

“So, the attitude that we have in California of openness is something we share, whether that translates into particular policy one place or another is up to that region,” she added.