Confidential Pfizer FOIA Documents Admit mRNA Vaccines Are ‘US Weapons System’

Bombshell Pfizer documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests have revealed the Big Pharma giant sought to suppress the release of damaging information about vaccine side-effects for 75 years because the releasing the information would “impair the application of state-of-the-art technology within a US weapons system.”

Due to FOIA requests, Pfizer was forced to release a “Confidential Report” titled “5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021.”

The full report, which contains bombshell information, can be accessed here.

The mRNA vaccine was rolled out in mid-December 2020. Just two months later in February 2021, “Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events”

Pfizer knew their vaccine were killing unprecedented numbers of recipients, but they refused to stop distribution or application.

Even worse, Pizer wanted these reports blocked from release for 75 years. This constitutes willful mass murder and crimes against humanity.

However, there is new information in the FOIA-released document that is raising eyebrows among researchers.

What is of particular concern is the government redaction coding applied to the documents by the National Archives.

As the National Archives explain, “The declassified documents will usually contain redactions, which indicate portions that contain information not releasable to the public. Each redaction will be associated with a redaction code, which gives the reason for why the information cannot be released.”

Throughout the Pfizer document we find redactions coded “(B) (4)”.

EXAMPLE:

3.1.1. General Overview

It is estimated that approximately (B) (4) doses of BNT162b2 were shipped worldwide from the receipt of the first temporary authorisation for emergency supply on 01 December 2020 through 28 February 2021. PFIZER: 5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

The National Archives redaction coding page defines redaction code (B) (4) as:

3.3 (b) (4) Reveal information that would impair the application of state-of-the-art technology within a U.S. weapon system

The revelation that the government consider mRNA vaccines to be part of a “weapons system” adds further weight to evidence present by Big Pharma whistleblowers who allege the mRNA vaccines is a “bioweapon” designed to depopulate humanity.

According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the mRNA vaccines were developed by the US military, years in advance of the pandemic, and Pfizer and Moderna were paid to make it appear as though the vaccine came from the pharmaceutical industry.

Here is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with more: