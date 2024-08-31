Will Men Become Extinct? Scientists Say Y Chromosomes Are Disappearing

Are biological men set to disappear?

A new study has found that Y chromosones, which are crucial for determining the male sex in humans, are slowly disappearing, raising concerns about future male offspring.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Scientists say they are baffled as they cannot find the cause and are therefore attributing the phenomenon to ‘evolution’.

According to the Economic Times: This reduction raises questions about the future of human reproduction, with the potential for the Y chromosome to disappear altogether. The implications of such a development could be profound, including the possibility of a world where only female offspring are born.

The Fading Y Chromosome

The Y chromosome, responsible for triggering male development, has significantly reduced in size over millions of years. This decline has sparked discussions in the scientific community about the future of human sex determination. A research paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences highlights that spiny rats have already developed a new male-determining gene, which could indicate a potential evolutionary path for humans.

A Look at Evolutionary Changes

Professor Jenny Graves, an expert in genetics, explains that the Y chromosome’s size reduction is not a new phenomenon. She points out that in the platypus, the XY chromosome pair appears as ordinary chromosomes with equal members. “This suggests the mammal X and Y were an ordinary pair of chromosomes not that long ago,” Graves noted. Over the course of 166 million years, the Y chromosome has lost between 900 and 55 active genes, a rate that could lead to to the complete disappearance of the Y chromosome in approximately 11 million years

A New Era of Sex Determination?

As the Y chromosome continues to shrink, the possibility of evolving a new sex-determining gene becomes more likely. However, Professor Graves cautions that this evolution is fraught with risks. “The evolution of a new sex-determining gene comes with risks,” she said. She highlights the potential for multiple sex-determining systems to evolve in different parts of the world, leading to the emergence of separate human species. As Professor Graves pointed out, “A ‘war’ of the sex genes could lead to the separation of new species, which is exactly what has happened with mole voles and spiny rats.”

The Future of Human Reproduction

The gradual disappearance of the Y chromosome could fundamentally change human reproduction and lead to significant evolutionary developments. While it remains uncertain how this process will unfold, the implications for the future of our species are profound. Scientists continue to investigate these possibilities, recognizing that the disappearance of the Y chromosome could either lead to the evolution of new sex-determining systems or the emergence of entirely new human species.