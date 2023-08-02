Lizzo Accused of Running Sex Trafficking Ring As Dancers Reveal She Forced Them To Perform Cunnilingus on Hookers

Lizzo has been accused of running a sex trafficking ring by three former backing dancers, who allege that the far-left singer forced them to perform cunnilingus on prostitutes.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim in the 44-page lawsuit that Lizzo and her team regularly raped, sexually assaulted, imprisoned, and physically abused the girls over the course of years.

“Lizzo herself pressured Plaintiffs and all her employees to attend outings where nudity and sexuality were a focal point and disregarded any apprehension from Plaintiffs,” the suit reads.

“This work environment would shock the conscience of anyone as it did for Plaintiffs.”

Infowars.com reports: In one disturbing account, the plaintiffs allege that while on Lizzo’s “The Special Tour” to Amsterdam in Feb. 2023, the portly performer invited them out for a night on the town, which ended with them visiting the city’s infamous “Red Light District,” known for sex shops and clubs and sex theaters featuring full nudity.

At that point, “things quickly got out of hand,” the lawsuit states.

From Page Six:

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit states, adding that Lizzo allegedly “pressured” and “goaded” Davis into touching one of the nude performer’s breasts. The plaintiffs claim that, just a month later, Lizzo, 35, deceived them once again into attending a nude show; therefore, “robbing them of the choice not to participate,” the documents state. Davis also claims in the lawsuit that at one point she had no choice but to “soil herself” on stage during an “excruciating” re-audition, “fearing the repercussions” of excusing herself to go to the restroom. Eventually, Lizzo allegedly fired Davis “on the spot” after learning Davis had recorded one of their meetings even though it was meant to have “a copy of the notes” the artist provided. Rodriguez resigned shortly thereafter out of solidarity for Davis and the “disrespect” Lizzo allegedly showed her.

Davis also alleged that Lizzo, who recently had a meltdown over disparaging comments about her excessive weight on Twitter, fat-shamed her in a meeting while asking Davis why she seemed “less committed” and “less bubbly and vivacious.”

“In professional dance, a dancer’s weight gain is often seen as that dancer getting lazy or worse off as a performer,” the suit reads. “Lizzo’s and [the choreographer’s] questions about Ms. Davis’s commitment to the tour were thinly veiled concerns about Ms. Davis’s weight gain.”

The plaintiffs’ attorney Ron Zambrano called out Lizzo’s hypocrisy in a blistering statement.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Zambrano said.

Davis and Williams were among the 13 contestants on the Emmy-winning Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls which debuted on Amazon Prime last year.

Read the lawsuit here.