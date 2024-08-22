CNN Host Admits Male Democrats Are ‘Low Testosterone Soy Boys’

CNN host Dana Bash admitted during a live broadcast that male Democratic voters usually have low testosterone and are uninterested in traditional masculine symbols.
“They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the testosterone-laden, gun-toting guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan,” Bash declared at the DNC.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Latest Video
Modernity.news reports: She continued, “Or might want to listen to that, but also, in addition, understand that it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman. That’s something that they really are trying to work on with male voters beyond the base.”
Yes. We are acutely aware that the Democrats only attract open mouthed selfie soy boys.
A rare instance where CNN brought the facts.
America doesn’t need another four years of beta male submission.
It requires a certain kind of balls in purse attitude to identify with the king of cringe Tim Walz.
They’re all Karens.
Do you like Hulk or do you like Doug?