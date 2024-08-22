CNN Host Admits Male Democrats Are ‘Low Testosterone Soy Boys’

CNN host Dana Bash admitted during a live broadcast that male Democratic voters usually have low testosterone and are uninterested in traditional masculine symbols.

“They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the testosterone-laden, gun-toting guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan,” Bash declared at the DNC.

Modernity.news reports: She continued, “Or might want to listen to that, but also, in addition, understand that it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman. That’s something that they really are trying to work on with male voters beyond the base.”

Dana Bash explains that Democrat men are low testosterone and don’t identify with real men.



🔊

pic.twitter.com/dpmREPo5l7 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 22, 2024

Yes. We are acutely aware that the Democrats only attract open mouthed selfie soy boys.

lol. she just called all democrat men soft and weak and Doug and Tim are their cheerleaders. — Wowbagger the Infinitely Prolonged (@OrderOfMentats) August 22, 2024

A rare instance where CNN brought the facts.

The only men welcome at the DNC are the ones who left their balls in a jar inside the Planned Parenthood van parked outside https://t.co/JOFRivae9N — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 22, 2024

America doesn’t need another four years of beta male submission.

Democrats have no message for men other than: SUBMIT https://t.co/EZMC6IH5cP — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 22, 2024

It requires a certain kind of balls in purse attitude to identify with the king of cringe Tim Walz.

The party of Beta males who have had their man card declined. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3gzrgGyvB0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 22, 2024

They’re all Karens.

The Democrat party has become the party of white, liberal women. Even their men are white, liberal women. — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) August 22, 2024

Do you like Hulk or do you like Doug?