Fully Vaccinated OJ Simpson Dies After Sudden Bout of Cancer

Former Hollywood and football star OJ Simpson, who encouraged his followers to get the Covid mRNA vaccine on social media, has died of cancer at the age of 76.

In a statement on X, Simpson’s family announced: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson was an enthusiastic promoter of the experimental Covid mRNA vaccine during the pandemic, regularly posting on social media encouraging his followers to get vaccinated.

“Get your shot. I got mine!!!” OJ posted in January 2021 over a photograph of himself wearing a face mask with the words “The Juice” while getting vaccinated.

Get your shot. I got mine!!! pic.twitter.com/hP1rDq5L7c — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 29, 2021

According to Simpson, “being vaccinated is like wearing a seat belt. It doesn’t mean you won’t get in an accident. But if you do, you have a much better chance of surviving. Hey, get your shots.”

🇺🇸A clip of O.J. Simpson where he is telling everyone on Twitter to get Covid vaccine



He passed away today from a long cancer battle#Simpson #OJsimpson pic.twitter.com/XU9y990nkA — Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) April 11, 2024

OJ’s vaccine tweet went viral again after his death was announced, with many people declaring that the vaccine was responsible for his death.

Fauci stepped in and delivered justice https://t.co/owgf8sOpOQ — Adr3️⃣n 🇺🇲 (@WendysLilBag) April 11, 2024

Turns out the real killer was Anthony Fauci. https://t.co/tbkW1vKOP5 — Jim Strabo WBS (@WBS_JStrabo) April 11, 2024

Thank you, experimental vaccine! https://t.co/7ws9GHxEq6 — Heming Ernestway (@hemingernestway) April 11, 2024

Famously, the former NFL running back was accused and charged with the murders of his wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman back in June of 1994.

He was later acquitted in the “trial of the century” but the families of Goldman and Brown-Simpson filed a civil lawsuit in which he was found liable for the wrongful death and battery against both individuals and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

Simpson eventually went to prison for a robbery in Las Vegas after he was found guilty of leading a group into a room at the Palace Station Hotel Casino and taking sports memorabilia at gunpoint.