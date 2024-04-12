Congress Set To Investigate FBI/CIA Setup of Alex Jones

GOP lawmakers have vowed to launch an official investigation into the CIA and FBI’s sabotage of Infowars host Alex Jones’ businesses.

On Wednesday, Rep. Troy Nehls told Benny Johnson that Jones should fight back against being targeted by the DOJ’s weaponization of the justice system, as admitted by a CIA contractor in a recent undercover exposé.

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Troy Nehls calls for subpoenas and a Congressional investigation into the CIA contractor ADMITTING the agency targeted Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson



He also encourages Alex and Tucker to go after the Federal Government if the allegations are true. pic.twitter.com/OjGCcvqb2y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 10, 2024

Infowars.com reports: “Alex Jones if you’re listening, Alex Jones, you have a right to be a little bit flustered, right?” Nehls said. “Your feather should be flustered right now with what that agent, that former CIA guy, or that CIA guy, said about you — and same with Tucker. I’ll tell you go after them, go after them.”

“This weaponization that the Republicans have said has happened with the DOJ, it’s true America,” he continued. “They’re coming after Donald Trump. They’re coming after anybody that’s a MAGA movement individual. We got to push back.”

Asked if he believed Jones should pursue a congressional subpoena against the CIA contracting officer in the video, Gavin O’Blennis, Nehls responded, “Hell yes!”

“Listen, everybody says a lot of stuff up here, Benny, you say this, you say that – this guy kind of, I looked at the guy, he looked a little like he’s a little different – but what I would do is I would try to confirm, verify what he said and if it’s true, if it’s true, and if it’s accurate, I think Alex Jones should go after — they should go after the federal government, without question. And I think Tucker and everybody else should do it.”

“These are abuses that the American people will not tolerate we will not tolerate these abuses by the DOJ. The weaponization has been taking place. They’ve gone after Donald Trump for years. It’s all going to stop. Trump 2024, baby, he’s coming back,” Rep. Nehls added.

Nehls’ appearance with Johnson comes on the heels of another interview with Rep. Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who confirmed members of Congress are also being spied on by US intelligence agencies under orders to treat conservatives as “domestic terrorists.”

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Rep. Luna CONFIRMS members of Congress are SPIED on by American intelligence agencies through FISA loopholes, labeling conservatives as "domestic terrorists"



Q: Is Congress spied on?



A: "Yes. 100%. I am quite confident in some capacity that I am on a list…" pic.twitter.com/57hqd9rw0e — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 11, 2024

The legislators’ warnings follow similar alerts by other GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), who warned a reauthorization of the FISA Act could imperil US citizens’ privacy rights.

“This isn’t national security. This isn’t law enforcement. This is fascism,” Lee said.

“We can put anyone in jail if you know what to do.”



This isn’t national security.



This isn’t law enforcement.



This is fascism.



Yet another reason why we’d be crazy to reauthorize FISA 702 without a warrant requirement. https://t.co/OQKUiWs8eO — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 10, 2024

“Yet another reason why we’d be crazy to reauthorize FISA 702 without a warrant requirement,” he added, referring to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that Congress is currently debating whether to reauthorize.

Likewise, Rep. Greene wrote, “Alex Jones and many others have been the target of the deep state for many years. Congress can not pass FISA authorization without STRONG warrant requirements. We have to end this.”