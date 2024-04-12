Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in Popular Bandages, Which Leak Directly Into the Blood

Dangerous cancer-causing chemicals have been detected in many of the top brands of bandages in America, according to a new investigation by Mammavation.

According to researchers, bandages from some of the most well-known brands, like Band-Aid and Curad, contain deadly levels of these “forever chemicals.” The testing revealed the presence of fluorine in more than two dozen bandages, which are widely available in medicine cabinets across the nation.

Naturalnews.com reports: PFAS compounds are strong chemicals that can withstand being in the environment for many years because they have links between fluorine and carbon atoms. The compounds are found in many products, most notably nonstick cookware, hamburger wrappers, menstrual pads and water- and stain-repellent goods. Teflon, the ubiquitous nonstick coating seen in kitchens, is derived from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), a type of fluorocarbon. It can linger in human tissue and the environment for years or perhaps decades before being eliminated. These chemicals interfere with human hormones, metabolism and body weight.

Investigation finds that PFAS are infiltrating our blood through BandAids and other common bandages

The investigation looked for PFAS compounds in the adhesive flaps and absorbent pads of bandages offered at CVS, Walmart, Rite Aid, Target and Amazon, among other large stores. When 40 bandages from 18 different brands were examined, quantifiable levels of fluorine were discovered in 26 of the brands. Four types of bandages made by Band-Aid contained more than 180 parts per million of organic fluorine, a vital component of PFAS forever chemicals.

The investigators said that PFAS chemicals, which are occasionally used to produce adhesives, are byproducts of regular production processes. Mamavation claims that the PFAS in bandages are probably there because of their resistance to grease and water.

After a person consumes food or drinks water contaminated with PFAS chemicals, the toxins can readily enter the bloodstream. Once PFAS enter the bloodstream, they can settle into healthy tissue and start to harm organs such as the kidneys, liver and immune system. Toxicologist and former chief of the National Toxicology Program Dr. Linda Birnbaum, who co-led the lab research, described the findings as “troubling” because the toxic chemicals come in close contact with open wounds.

“It’s alarming to learn that bandages may also be exposing children and adults to PFAS because they are placed upon open wounds,” Dr. Birnbaum stated. Since the research makes it clear that PFAS are not necessary for wound care, it is critical that the industry stop using them in order to safeguard the public from PFAS and switch to PFAS-free alternatives.

Bandages with PFAS include: