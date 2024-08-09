FBI Raid Home Of Former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter

Federal agents and state police have searched the home of former US Marine and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter in New York state earlier this week.

Ritter told reporters that a search warrant was executed “related to concerns apparently the US government has about violations of the Foreign Agent Restriction Act (FARA)”

He denied any allegations of wrongdoing and said the federal government was trying to intimidate him.

Coincidentally, just 24 hours prior to the raid, Ritter had this to say about Israel:

Ritter who served as a UN weapons inspector in Iraq during the 1990s, was opposed to the 2003 US invasion and had insisted that Saddam Hussein’s government did not have weapons of mass destruction, as Washington claimed at the time.

He has also been an contributor for Russia Today (RT). He had his passport seized by the US government when he tried to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.