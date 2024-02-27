Nancy Pelosi Scores Bumper Multi-Million Dollar Payday On Stock Held For Days

Fact checked
February 27, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Nancy Pelosi has somehow managed to beat the market again, realizing a $1.8 million profit from a stock investment in NVIDIA that she held for a matter of days before it skyrocketed.

Pelosi’s gain was equivalent to roughly ten years of her congressional salary and has sparked renewed controversy given the inside information associated with her role and her past winning trades involving major tech and financial companies that she was involved in legislating at the time.

Critics including former President Trump have long claimed Pelosi benefits from insider knowledge in her stock trading.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

However, lawmakers are not content with their ability to make a killing on the stock market thanks to insider information. They also want to stop anybody from copying them.

Lawmakers have targeted citizens that have tracked their investments in an attempt to enjoy similar success on Wall Street.

It’s one rule for me and another for thee.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)