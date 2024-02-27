Another British Royal Dies Suddenly Aged 45

Buckingham Palace has announced that another member of the Royal Household has died suddenly.

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, has died aged 45. While no cause of death has been announced, reports in the British media claim Mr Kingston’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Kingston, who married into the Royal Family in 2019, was found dead at an undisclosed address in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening, with emergency services called to the scene after 6pm.

Last Wednesday, Lady Gabriella – who is 56th in line to the throne – and Mr Kingston – a banker and former hostage negotiator – were seen together in public at an event at the National Gallery in London.

Daily Mail report: Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her late husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an ‘exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him’. His tragic death was described as a ‘great shock to the whole family’.

An inquest will be held but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved. Mr Kingston is survived by his father Martin Kingston KC, his mother Jill Mary Kingston, and his sisters, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.

Lady Gabriella, who is not a working member of the Royal Family, released a personal photo she took of her husband, showing him smiling and dressed in a casual pink shirt as he stood near a stretch of water in the sunshine.

Kingston is the son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent, having married Lady Gabriella Windsor in a royal wedding in 2019.

In a statement with Mr Kingston’s family, she said: ‘It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.

‘Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.’

The heartbreaking news has plunged the Royal Family into mourning, with King Charles and Queen Camilla sending their ‘most heartfelt thoughts and prayers’ to Lady Kingston, who is known as Ella, and Mr Kingston’s family.