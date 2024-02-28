Donald Trump Beats Nikki Haley Again!

February 28, 2024 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Donald Trump has scored a major victory in Michigan’s Republican primary, crushing his nearest rival Nikki Haley yet again on Tuesday

Michigan’s presidential primaries for both Republicans and Democrats took place on Tuesday evening.

With almost all the votes in Trump has won 68% against 27% for Nikki Haley.

Ater being projected the likely victor, Trump said if “we win Michigan, we win the whole thing,” going on to slam Democrats for having “destroyed the auto working business” in the state.

TGP reports: Toxic RINO Nikki Haley refused to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after Trump decimated her in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night.

President Trump crushed Nikki Haley in her home state in South Carolina’s presidential primary.

Trump scooped up the 50 delegates in South Carolina after he was the projected winner one minute after the polls closed.

It wasn’t even close. Trump won South Carolina by double digits: Trump 59% – Haley 40%

