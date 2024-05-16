Dutch Coalition Leader Warns Illegals Will Be Removed ‘By Force’

Geert Wilders’s Dutch Coalition government has pledged the strictest-ever’ migration policy in the Netherlands.

The conservative leader vowed to implement his country’s “strictest ever” asylum policy after he finally reached a coalition agreement to form a government.

He warned that illegals would be removed from the country ‘by force’ if neccessary, setting up a clash with leaders in Brussels even before it has taken office.

TGP reports: Wilders yesterday confirmed the completion of a coalition agreement after six months of negotiations following last year’s general election, in which he won a significant number of seats but short of a governing majority.

As a result, Wilders is pledging to bring in major immigration reforms that would prevent the ongoing invasion of the country’s borders.

PVV's Geert Wilders declares "the strictest asylum policy ever" in Dutch history after creating the most right-wing coalition in DECADES: pic.twitter.com/tk85G5u70G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2024

MailOnline notes:

The Netherlands has today said it will opt out of European Union rules to bring in its ‘strictest-ever’ asylum policy following Geert Wilders’ shock election victory.

The newly agreed Dutch coalition government said the new policy will see people removed from the European country ‘by force’ – setting up a clash with leaders in Brussels even before it has taken office.

The 26-page coalition agreement emerged early Thursday after six months of gruelling talks between four parties following last years’ stunning election victory by Wilders, the long-time Euro-sceptic and leader of the far-right PVV party.

The parties said they would file a request to the European Commission for an opt-out on European asylum policy ‘as soon as possible.’ People without a valid residence permit will be deported ‘by force if necessary,’ said the report.