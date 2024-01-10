Media Summoned By President’s Team To Tell Them How To Report On Biden Admin

The Biden campaign has launched rreeducation camps for the media

Biden and his reelection team are reportedly summoning media people to visit their HQ in Wilmington, Delaware, in order to tell them how to report on the Biden administration during the election year.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

TGP reports: It just one more reminder that the vast majority of the media acts like the public relations arm of the Democrat party.

A Republican would never even bother trying this because the media would laugh them out of the room, but anything to help a fellow Democrat, right?

PJ Media reports:

Apparently, the overwhelmingly positive media coverage that Joe Biden gets isn’t enough for his campaign, and his team has come up with a brilliant solution: bribe media outlets by offering them access in exchange for instructions on how to fix their coverage.

“President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has begun organizing a series of off-the-record trips for top political reporters and editors to the team’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware and meet top officials, including the campaign manager, deputies, and other senior advisors for background briefings on campaign strategy,” reports Semafor. “They’re also using it as an opportunity to tell them what they’re getting wrong.”

It gets worse.

“Two people with knowledge of the situation told Semafor that during meetings with reporters from outlets like The New York Times, the Washington Post, and others, campaign officials have invoked a coverage spreadsheet laying out areas where the team believes their reporting has fallen short.”

It must be nice to be a Democrat. You can even tell the media how to cover you.

Imagine calling yourself a journalist, and when Biden calls you into the principles office, instead of telling the old man to go pound sand, you oblige him. https://t.co/i7jDYykAL1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2024