Biden Admin Found Guilty of Violating First Amendment by Forcing Big Tech To Censor Americans

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration violated the First Amendment by forcing Big Tech companies to censor Americans who disagreed with the mainstream narrative.

U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty in a 155-page ruling slammed the Biden regime over it’s “Orwellian” censorship against American citizens during the COVID period, calling it a “dystopian scenario.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’” Doughty wrote in his ruling.

The ruling lays out how a wide range of topics were censored by the Biden administration in addition to the COVID vaccines, including masking and lockdowns, the Wuhan lab-leak theory, the stolen 2020 election, Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell,” and criticism of Biden’s far-left policies.

“This targeted suppression of conservative ideas is a perfect example of viewpoint discrimination of political speech,” the judge said. “American citizens have the right to engage in free debate about the significant issues affecting the country…the evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario.”

Infowars.com reports: Doughty also issued a preliminary injunction with immediate effect against Biden administration officials and agencies like the Health and Human Services and Federal Bureau of Investigation from making contact with any Big Tech companies to coordinate censorship efforts.

Fox News, Breitbart News, Candace Owens, The Daily Wire, journalist Alex Berenson, and prominent frontline doctors speaking out against the experimental jabs like Drs. Simone Gold and Joyce Mercula were cited as victims of Biden-directed censorship in the opinion.

The judge even cited Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — a Democratic challenger against Joe Biden in the presidential primary — as one of the main targets of the Biden regime’s coordinated censorship initiatives over his anti-COVID vaccine views.

It’s fitting this ruling rebuking the Biden regime’s unconstitutional actions was handed down on Independence Day and it’s welcome news on this sacred holiday.

Read the ruling here.