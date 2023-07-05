UFC Fighter Anthony Smith Reveals COVID Jab Gave Him Blood Clots and Killed His Mother

UFC fighter Anthony “Lionheart” Smith has publicly revealed that the COVID-19 vaccination not only killed his mother but also left him with potentially deadly blood clots.

Smith spoke out against the toxic mRNA jabs on Thursday during a conversation with Former UFC middleweight Champion Michael Bisping on ‘Believe You Me.’ They were both joined by Themba Gorimbo, who discussed his recent win and life growing up in Africa.

During their conversation, Bisping and Smith delved into the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

“He’s only a young man. Why do you think he had a heart attack?” Bisping asked.

“I don’t know. I mean, anytime there’s a young person that has any kind of heart problems or strokes or things like that, I kind of point in one direction,” Smith said, adding, “It just go straight to vaccinations every time.”

“When my mom passed, right, she got sick immediately after getting her booster. She was fairly healthy, but she got sick immediately after that. So she got her booster and was in a coma in like two weeks,” Smith continued.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Smith further linked Pfizer’s recent admission of increased stroke risk in people over 60 receiving their final booster to his mother’s passing.

“It just doesn’t make any sense. Like that was really weird, right? And then recently Pfizer came out and said in people over 60 on their final booster, they had to come out and say that there was a higher risk of stroke. Well, that’s essentially what ended up happening to my mom,” Smith said.

Smith continued by referencing the case of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who collapsed on the field.

“I’ve always connected those two things. And then there’s just so many young people that end up being vaccinated that end up with heart problems. There’s that football player that kind of in the middle of that game last season that had a random heart issue in the middle of a football game. They just keep it so hush-hush because of course nobody wants to say that out loud. I don’t actually know, but that’s always been my hypothesis,” Smith said.

He added, “I don’t have the data or the stats or anything like that, but I do know that the whole thing was absolute bullsh-t.”

Drawing on his personal experiences, Smith revealed a damning revelation citing his health condition after receiving the COVID vaccination.

“I’m vaccinated and then I end up with a blood clot. What are the chances of that? Never had any issues at all. I’m really healthy,” he said.

Upon learning about Smith’s experience, Bisping confessed that he had initially been a supporter of the vaccine, but he now questions its overall credibility.

“I admit I was all about it at the time. And now I think the whole thing is goddamn bullsh-t. I think the whole thing is bullsh-t,” Bisping said.

Like many Americans, Smith revealed that he only took the vaccine to keep his job.

“I did it to keep my Job,” Smith said.

“Well, so did I, ESPN,” Bisping replied.

These statements highlighted the pressures many individuals are facing to receive COVID-19 vaccines, despite potential health concerns.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

A lot of athletes are now speaking out against the dangerous mandatory COVID vaccine.

On Saturday, UFC fighter Sean Strickland revealed that he is anti-vaccine.

“Anti-vaxxer, by the way, I must say, vaccines are bad, but you try to force me to tell me to get a shove a needle my ass to leave the country? F-ck you guys,” Strickland said, expressing his frustration over vaccine mandates.