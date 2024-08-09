Japan Issues First Ever ‘Megaquake’ Warning Following 7.1 Quake Off Coast Of Kyushu

For the first time ever, Japan has warned about an increased risk of a “major earthquake” striking in the near future.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was forced to cancel plans for a trip to Central Asia after weather experts warned the risk of a Pacific coast “megaquake” had increased following an earthquake on the southwestern island of Kyushu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its first-ever “mega earthquake caution” on Thursday, after a magnitude 7.1 quake struck off the country’s third largest island injuring eight people.

The JMA said that the quake occurred at around 4:43 pm local time (07:43 GMT) off the coast of the Miyazaki prefecture of Kyushu, at a depth of about 18 miles, triggering tsunami

RT reports: Seismologists reportedly held an emergency meeting to analyze whether the quake had impacted the nearby Nankai Trough, where it has long been feared that a massive earthquake could cause hundreds of thousands of deaths. Large earthquakes have taken place every 100 to 150 years in central and western parts of Japan, the agency said.

According to Japan Forward, the government predicts a megaquake at the Nankai Trough within the next 30 years with 70-80% probability.

After the Thursday temblor, the JMA said that the “possibility of a large-scale earthquake is considered to be relatively higher than under normal conditions.” It urged residents to be on higher alert for the next week.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that all 12 nuclear reactors on Kyushu and Shikoku islands are safe.