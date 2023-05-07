‘Forces on the Right’ Are Undermining Democracy Hillary Clinton Warns

Hillary Clinton has claimed that “forces largely on the right” are “undermining democracy.”

The twice-failed presidential hopeful made the claims on Friday during remarks as a keynote speaker at a convention in Ottawa, Canada.

She also heaped praise on Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau saying that he fights on behalf of women.

TGP reports: Hillary Clinton and Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland shared the stage a the Liberal Party’s three-day policy convention.

Clinton trashes conservatives and cautioned not dismiss right-wing media as “the musing of cranks.”

“I think you have to be highly alert to this. Do not dismiss it as the musing of cranks or the very small groups that rant online or have radio stations that pump up a bunch of nonsense,” Hillary Clinton said.

Classic projection.

WATCH: