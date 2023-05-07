Billionaire Investor Warren Buffett Compares AI To The Creation Of The Atom Bomb

Warren Buffett has expressed his concerns about artificial intelligence and has even compared the rise of the technology to the creation of the atom bomb.

Buffett and his partner, Charlie Munger, discussed their outlooks and concerns on tech and AI during a wide-ranging discussion at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday

Their comments come after more than 1,600 researchers and tech experts, including Elon Musk signed an open letter in March calling for a six-month pause on AI development claiming it poses “profound risks to society and humanity.”

Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the “Godfather of Artificial Intelligence” announced his resignation from Google last week saying that he now regretted his work.

NYPost reports: Buffett, who said he got a lesson on ChatGPT from his buddy Bill Gates, one of the founders of Microsoft, voiced his fears over the rapidly evolving programs.

Although Buffett said he was impressed by AI’s vast capabilities, including checking all legal opinions “since the beginning of time,” he said he is a bit apprehensive about the technology.

“When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried,” the 92-year-old investor said. “Because I know we won’t be able to un-invent it and, you know, we did invent, for very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II.”

“It was enormously important that we did so,” Buffett continued, Fox Business reported. “But is it good for the next 200 years of the world that the ability to do so has been unleashed?”

Buffett said he believes AI will change “everything in the world, except how men think and behave.”

“And that’s a big step to take,” he said.

Munger, the 99-year-old vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, also expressed some reluctance about AI.

“I am personally skeptical of some of the hype that is going into artificial intelligence,” Munger said. “I think old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.”