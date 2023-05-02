‘Godfather of AI’ Quits Google To Warn About Dangers Of Artificial Intelligence

Turing prize winner Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the “Godfather of Artificial Intelligence”, has joined several other tech pioneers and notables in warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

75 year old Hinton announced his resignation from Google in a statement to the New York Times, saying he now regretted his work.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Hinton, who was partially responsible for the development of the AI technology that is used by the biggest companies in the tech industry, warned that “bad actors” would try to use AI for “bad things”.

TGP reports: On Monday, Hinton tweeted “In the NYT today, Cade Metz implies I left Google so that I could criticize Google. Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google. Google has acted very responsibly.”

In the NYT today, Cade Metz implies that I left Google so that I could criticize Google. Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google. Google has acted very responsibly. — Geoffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

Hinton originally believed that we were 30 to 50 years away from reaching a critical point in AI development, however he now says “I no longer think that.”

He said that a part of him regrets helping with the development of AI and that it could one day replace people in the workforce and help disseminate misinformation. Hinton told the New York Times, “I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have.”

New York Times reports: