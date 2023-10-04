Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry Orders Pelosi to Vacate Her Capitol Hideaway Office

Acting Speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry has evicted Nany Pelosi from her Capitol hideaway office.

On Tuesday Pelosi was told to “Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed”

Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was appointed to speaker following the outser of Kevin McCarthy

Needless to say Pelosi lashed out at McHenry and said his ruthless move to evict her from her hideaway office was “a sharp departure from tradition.”

She added that “Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time”

Politico reports: As one of his first acts as the acting speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry ordered former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday, according to an email sent to her office viewed by POLITICO.

McHenry, a close McCarthy ally, was first on his list to become acting speaker after the Californian was booted in a Tuesday afternoon vote.

Only a select few House lawmakers get hideaway offices in the Capitol, compared to their commonplace presence in the Senate.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ staff helped Pelosi’s office make the move, according to a spokesperson for the former speaker. Here’s an image from outside the office at around 8 p.m. as staff were spotted packing up:

The former speaker blasted the eviction in a statement as “a sharp departure from tradition,” adding that she had given former Speaker Dennis Hastert “a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished” during her tenure.