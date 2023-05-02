Trans Cyclist Wins Major Women’s Race Sparking Anger At The Sport’s Transgender Rules

A trans cyclist won an elite women’s race at the weekend sparking new anger at the sport’s transgender rules

Austin Killips, a biological male, secured overall victory in the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico, USA, an elite race sanctioned by the sport’s world governing body, the UCI.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The 27-year-old American finished 89 seconds clear of Italian Marcela Prieto in the general classification and claimed the ‘Queen of the Mountains’ jersey….. as well as winning £28,000

Killip’s may now try to compete at the Women’s Tour de France and the Olympics

The Mail Online reports: Killips was able to compete in the female field under the UCI’s current policy, which allows trans women to participate as long as their testosterone levels have been below 2.5 nanomoles per litre for at least 24 months.

The UCI actually tightened their eligibility rules last year – halving the testosterone limit and doubling the transition period – shortly after a row erupted in Britain over the possible participation of Welsh trans woman Emily Bridges in a race with five-time Olympic gold medalist Laura Kenny.

But cycling’s participation policy remains more relaxed than that of athletics and swimming, where all trans women are banned from competing in the female category at an elite level.

Commenting on the Killips case, former British Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies told Mail Sport: ‘This is beyond disappointing. Those in charge should hang their heads in shame. The UCI is not fit for purpose.’

Ex-Canadian world champion cyclist Alison Sydor tweeted: ‘The current UCI rules that allow males to compete in female cycling events are not fair to female athletes.

‘Time for UCI to admit this current rule situation is unsustainable and leaving a black mark on cycling as a fair sport for females.’

Killips rides for the Amy D Foundation – a team formed in memory of former American professional cyclist Amy Dombroski, who died aged 26 in 2013, with the aim of promoting ‘participation, opportunity and equity for women in cycling’.

After winning the Tour of the Gila, Killips wrote on Instagram: ‘This win was possible thanks to the community and connections I’ve been fortunate enough to build over the years through bikes…’