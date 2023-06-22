Student Removed From Class For Saying There Are Only Two Genders

Video footage shows a teacher attempting to lecture a student about having the ‘wrong opinion’ on gender and biology.

The viral footage was filmed by the student and posted by conservative action group Turning Point UK.

It shows an aggravated teacher explaining to the teenage student in Scotland why he had been removed from the classroom after expressing his opinion that there are only two genders.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

InfoWars reports: In the exchange, the student holds firm demanding to know why he can’t express his opinion, despite it being scientifically sound.

The teacher tells the student that “this is an inclusive school,” and that it is his opinion that there are “more than two genders in this country,” adding “that is an opinion which is acceptable.”

“You are choosing to make an issue of this,” the teacher continues, adding that the student “had an opportunity to keep quiet.”

When the student tells the teacher “I think it’s silly to have any more than two genders,” the teacher responds, “could you please keep that opinion to your own house.”

“So you get to put your opinion out in class and mine has to stay in my house?” the student fires back, drawing a telling confession from the teacher who responds “I am not putting my opinion out, I am stating what is national school authority policy, OK?”

“The authority’s point of view is very clear,” the teacher further asserts, adding “that we make no discrimination…”

“You’re making bad choices,” the teacher tells the student.

A Student At @MearnsAcademy Was Kicked Out Of Class For Saying There Are Only Two Genders.@english_mearns pic.twitter.com/6rklBOf4aX — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) June 20, 2023

The footage has re-emerged in the wake of a recording released this week showing a similar exchange between a student and a teacher at a school in England.

In this case the teacher told a 13 year old pupil that she was ‘despicable’ for questioning the sanity of allowing a fellow student to identify as a cat.