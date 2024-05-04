Jeffrey Epstein’s Black Book Naming 221 VIPs Goes on Sale

A new “black book” belonging to pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, which reveals the names of 221 undisclosed VIPs, is going up for auction.

According to reports, anonymous bidders could end up bidding up to $200,000 or more. Some names expected to be disclosed include:

Former President Donald Trump

Billionaire New York businessman John Catsimatidis

Suzanne Ircha, Melania Trump’s best friend and co-owner of the New York Jets

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn

Cristina Greeven, the wife of fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo

Ex-Playboy CEO Christie Hefner

Marty Peretz, and ex-New Republic publisher and a former political mentor to Al Gore

Nypost.com reports: None of the above people have been charged with a crime related to Epstein.

The book was reportedly found on Fifth Avenue in the East Village by a female musician in the 1990s, but how it came to be there remains unclear to this day.

What is clear is that the book names 349 people — 221 of whom were not named in a later, more famous “black book” that Epstein kept.

The book was the subject of an in-depth investigation by Business Insider in 2021.

Many of the people contacted by Insider said their relationship with Epstein was either fleeing or nonexistent.

Catsimatidis told the Daily Beast that he only met Epstein once. Catsimatidis did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment Friday.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond, either — but Trump has previously denied knowledge of Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes.

Peretz told The Post he didn’t “know what to think about” his name being included in the book.

“I suppose he had a lot of names in his book. I really don’t care.”

Peretz said he only met Epstein once some 25 years ago at a Harvard dinner, “but that’s it.”

Cuomo responded on Greeven’s behalf: “She has no comment. They have absolutely no contact. Absolutely no relationship.”

Suzanne Ircha (now Suzanne Johnson), Carl Icahn and Christy Hefner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The address book, believed to be from 1997, will go up for private sale by Alexander Historical Auctions, along with a forensic examiner’s report verifying its authenticity, on May 15.

“There are no comparables for the sale of this kind of relic. But, based on my experience, if I’m pressed to offer a price I would think it would be $100,000 to $200,000, and up,” Bill Panagopulos, owner of the auction house, told Daily Beast.

In 2015, the now-defunct blog Gawker leaked the contents of Epstein’s first, more recent black book with names including Michael Bloomberg, Bill Clinton, Trump, Mick Jagger and Prince Andrew.

All have denied wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Epstein was found dead hanging in his Manhattan federal jail cell in 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

News of the black book auction comes just five months after dozens of notable names — including royalty, politicians and famous scientists — appeared in an avalanche of previously sealed court documents related to the convicted pedophile.

The trove of papers filed in Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 defamation suit against the dead sex offender’s “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell included references to Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking, among other major figures.

The lengthy list of high-profile names paints a troubling picture of Epstein’s double life as an ace financier who used his wealth and connections to victimize dozens of young women.