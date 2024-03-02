EU Approves Bill Gates’ ‘Digital ID’ Which Excludes Non-Compliant From Participating in Society

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates is demanding world governments follow the lead of the European Union and India and approve his “global digital ID” system which has inbuilt features designed to exclude people from participating in society if they do not comply with the globalist agenda.

The European Union parliament officially approved the “European Digital Identity Wallet” on Friday, laying the foundation for a Chinese social credit style system which punishes those who choose not to comply with the “global digital ID” system by locking them out of society.

In preparation for the new system, Greece became the first EU state to begin rolling out digital ID cards to citizens last week.

The EU parliament officially approved the ‘European Digital Identity Wallet’ yesterday.



Although they say it’ll be voluntary – just like they said the digital vaccine passports would be voluntary – this system is the foundation for a Chinese social credit style digital… pic.twitter.com/2g51GqG8dV — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) March 1, 2024

The global elite have always denied they plan for digital ID, describing anybody who dared to expose their plans as “conspiracy theorists” who need to be muzzled on social media and in some cases thrown in prison.

But now their masks are off and the globalists are making their move.

To be known as eIDs, the digital identity technology will grant the political elite in Europe with the power to freeze people’s bank accounts, stop them from buying flights, groceries, basic necessities, and participating in society in any meaningful way.

“The digital identity is not just a passport you will have on your iPhone in a digital passport form. It entails just about everything the government would like to know about you,” said Eva Vlaadingerbroek.

“The downside of it is – and I hope that people will start to see this – that the government can shut you down. If you want to buy a burger, red screen, not for you. That flight – not for you.”

“They are being very open and honest about what their goal is here,” continued Vlaadingerbroek. “We should take their word very seriously and say hell no, we should cancel these communists immediately, we should say get the hell out of my private life, I’m not having you track what I eat and where I go.”

The global elite are determined to take authoritarianism to a whole new level, far surpassing anything attempted in Mao’s China or Stalin’s Russia.

Ominously, the WEF came out with a series of articles in September pushing for DPI enforcement.

The WEF promises that the new “cashless societies” and digital IDs will be welcomed by the public due to their “zero-knowledge tech.”

They really think we are stupid and they can get away with their crimes against humanity.