Fox News Anchor Arrested on Sickening Array of Child Sex Charges

A South Carolina Fox news reporter has been arrested on a sickening array of child sex charges including possession and distribution of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
The Attorney General’s Office announced Matt Vereen, a weekend anchor and sports reporter for WACH FOX 57, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Alvin S. Glenn Bond Court confirmed to FOX Carolina’s sister station WIS that Vereen was given a $40,000 cash surety bond.
The conditions of his bond include no access to personal internet, no use of social media outside of work and no contact with a minor without adult supervision.
WACH FOX released the following statement on their website after Vereen’s arrest:
“Sports reporter Matt Vereen has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
WACH FOX News understands the severity of these allegations and Vereen has been placed on suspension pending an investigation.
As this is a personnel matter, the station will not be commenting further at this time.”