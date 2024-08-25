Whistleblower: Nancy Pelosi Murdered a Child in ‘Horrific’ Adrenochrome Ritual 

The political elite in Washington D.C. practice an occult religion that involves the sacrifice of children and the consumption of their blood, according to a young whistleblower who spent years working on Capitol Hill.

According to the whistleblower, these depraved rituals are an open secret in D.C. and form part of a sickening initiation ritual for newcomers to the Hill earmarked for a career involving status, power, and wealth.

Although not everyone succeeds in passing the initiation trial, everyone understands the dire consequences of speaking out.

Earlier this week, 84-year-old Nancy Pelosi informed the world that she is a cold and calculating reptilian.

Perhaps it’s time we should start taking Pelosi at her word. After all, it’s not the first time she has boasted that she is reptilian on prime time TV.

According to a DC whistleblower who worked as an intern during one of Pelosi’s terms as Speaker of the House, Pelosi is not exaggerating when she describes herself in such terms.

According to the whistleblower, Pelosi and other leaders in DC are monsters hiding in plain sight who practice an occult religion that involves the sacrifice of children.

The whistleblower reveals that child sacrifice in D.C. is an open secret among the political elite, yet the terrifying consequences keep anyone from speaking out.

How else can you explain these disturbing remarks made by Biden at the start of his presidency?

According to Lara Logan, the globalist elite “dine on the blood of children” and she is pointing the finger of blame directly at the Biden administration and Child Protective Services for participating in this most heinous of crimes.

Before we dive into these claims, it’s worth remembering who is making them.

Lara Logan is a seasoned and highly respected investigative journalist, with a career in mainstream media that granted her access to the corridors of power across the globe.

During her time at CBS’s 60 Minutes, where she rose to the position of Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Logan covered some of the most important stories of the time, including the war on terror in Afghanistan, the events in Benghazi, and the Arab Spring.

In other words, she’s a pro and she knows her shit.

But the mainstream media have decided across the board to ban her from appearing on air.

Could this possibly be because Lara Logan has been speaking too much truth?

During an interview on Newsmax with host Eric Bolling, Logan was asked if God is OK with a closed border.

That was Logan’s cue to stop reading from the official script.

Social media was immediately up in arms with the woke mob demanding her head on a platter. Newsmax caved, condemning Logan and promising to join the rest of the mainstream media in never giving her airtime again.

To learn who really rules over us, simply find out who we are not allowed to criticize.

Shortly after the interview, Logan appeared on The Absolute Truth on Frank Speech TV, to discuss her cancellation by the media and her revelation that the elite are involved in sickening crimes against children.

Welcoming Logan onto her show, Esmeralda Robinson played a local news segment to prove that the truth about the elite’s fetish for children’s blood has been hiding in plain sight.

Logan then took the opportunity to set the record straight and drop a series of truth bombs about the elite’s thirst for the blood of children.

To those who are calling for Lara to be canceled, perhaps you should do some research into the Dutroux Affair in Europe. The details of this disturbing episode will fill you in on all you need to know about the global elite. It isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s a conspiracy fact.

If the Dutroux Affair isn’t enough to convince you, then do some research into the Franklin Scandal. Or the nursery scandal in California in the 80s. Or the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Or Marina Abramovic and Spirit cooking. The list goes on and on.

Again I ask you, what did Lara Logan say that wasn’t true?

And what happened to the kids in Haiti?

The media didn’t always shut down discussion about drinking the blood of children. In the 1800s it was permissible. The Mackay Mercury and South Kennedy Advertiser reported that Cincinnati had its “blood drinkers” just like New York City.

The journalist, who obviously sampled a taste of blood himself, wrote that it tasted like the “richest cream warm, with a tart sweetness, and the strength of a pure wine.”

“It was a draught simply delicious, sweeter than any concoction of the chemist, the confectioner, the wine maker”, he went on, before suggesting that it was the “occasional indulgence in the draught of human blood” that caused the cruelties of certain Roman emperors.

Are we really to believe that people in the 1800s in America were drinking children’s blood, the British royal family have been consuming human flesh for centuries, and Roman emperors were indulging in the occasional draught of human blood, but the global elite in today’s world do not partake?

There are statues all over Europe, hundreds of years old, depicting the act.

This is the Child Eater of Bern, a stone’s throw from the headquarters of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

