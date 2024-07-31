Hillary Clinton Calls Republican Leaders ‘Weird Creepy & Controlling’

Democrats have come up with a new way of attacking republicans…by calling them weird.

Hillary Clinton has just joined the chorus of progressive liberals parroting the talking point that Republicans are “weird” but she went a little further by adding that they are creepy and controlling.

Her comment comes after Kamala Harris’ campaign took “weird” as its new attack line against the Republican ticket.

Clinton posted to X saying“If Republican leaders don’t enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling”

If Republican leaders don't enjoy being called weird, creepy, and controlling, they could try not being weird, creepy, and controlling. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 29, 2024

Clinton is a fine one to talk about weird and creepy. Her 2016 campaign was derailed by allegations that her former campaign manager John Podesta participated in bizarre occult rituals that involved menstrual blood, semen and breast milk.

InfoWars reports: DNC emails exposed by Wikileaks just days ahead of her 2016 face-off with Trump showed her campaign manager John Podesta was invited to a “spirit cooking dinner” by performance artist Marina Abramovic to take part in an occult ritual founded by Satanist Aleister Crowley.

In an email dated June 28, 2015, Abramovic wrote, “I am so looking forward to the Spirit Cooking dinner at my place. Do you think you will be able to let me know if your brother is joining? All my love, Marina.”

The email chain shows Podesta’s brother, Tony, forwarded the email to John Podesta and asked, “Are you in NYC Thursday July 9 Marina wants you to come to dinner.”

The Podestas' "Spirit Cooking" dinner?

It's not what you think.

It's blood, sperm and breastmilk.

But mostly blood.https://t.co/gGPWFS3B2H pic.twitter.com/I43KiiraDh — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 4, 2016

When it comes to spirit cooking and Abramovic, “weird” doesn’t even come close to describing it.

The US State Department has a page for Marina Abramovic. The satanic elite are in control. pic.twitter.com/tpMORrU7hJ — Colbey Gross (@ColbeyGross) July 29, 2024

The ritual involves an occult “art” performance during which menstrual blood, breast milk, urine and sperm are used to create a “painting.”

It’s reportedly intended to signify “the union between the microcosm, Man, and the macrocosm, the Divine, which is a representation of one of the prime maxims in Hermeticism ‘As Above, So Below.’”

Footage on YouTube shows Abramovic mixing the revolting concoction and smearing on a wall, instructing participants, “With a sharp knife cut deeply into the middle finger of your left hand eat the pain.”