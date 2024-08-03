Hillary Clinton Exposed As Biggest Donor to Climate Extremists in the UK

August 3, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News 3
Hillary Clinton exposed as biggest donor to extremist climate groups in UK.
Hillary Clinton has been secretly funding climate extremist groups in the UK such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, according to a new report.

The Telegraph obtained financial disclosures from Hillary’s ‘Onward Together’ think tank that reveals it donated over half a million dollars in the past three years to the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF).

Modernity.news reports: The report notes “The donations are the largest contribution by Mrs Clinton’s organisation to a non-profit in the last three years, and are funded by public contributions and the sale of merchandise from her online shop.”

Onward Together donated $300,000 to the CEF in 2021, and a further $200,000 in 2022. The money was then put into a fund and eventually used to pay for Just Stop Oil’s protests in the UK.

Just Stop Oil recently vandalised the prehistoric Stone Henge site in the UK, and has this week again been in the headlines for causing disruption at London’s Heathrow airport.

As we have previously highlighted, Just Stop Oil, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is literally funded by billionaires. Shock troops for globalist technocrats pushing for the same ‘net zero’ agenda, they’re the ultimate creature of the establishment.

