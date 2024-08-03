Top Democrat Mayor Arrested in Pizzagate Bust

Democrat Louisiana Mayor Misty Robert Clanton was arrested in a massive Pizzagate bust on Thursday for raping multiple children.

Democrat Misty Roberts Clanton 42 was the former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana. She was charged with r8pe for allegedly having s*xual intercourse with a juvenile victim while she was mayor.



I wanted to use her as an example – that you never know what child predators look like. pic.twitter.com/XhYDm6Z98Q — The MAGA Sheriff ⭐ (@MAGASheriff) August 2, 2024

Misty Roberts, 42, was booked into the Beauregard Parish Detention Center after turning herself in, according to a Louisiana State Police news release.

Fox News reports: Investigators conducted interviews with two juveniles, one of whom was a victim, police said. Both juveniles confirmed that Roberts had sexual intercourse with one juvenile while she was still employed as mayor.

Roberts has been charged with third-degree rape contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, police said.

She was released on a $75,000 bond, according to jail records.

News of her arrest comes after she abruptly announced she was resigning as mayor last month after previously saying that she was taking an unplanned two-week leave and had appointed Fire Chief Ken Harlow as acting mayor in her absence.

Roberts became the first woman to hold the office of mayor of DeRidder in 2018. She was serving her second term after winning reelection in 2022.