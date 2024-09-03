NY Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Chief of Staff Arrested for Being a Chinese Spy

The deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was arrested Tuesday for spying on behalf of the Chinese government, federal prosecutors revealed in an indictment.

Linda Sun, who held several posts in New York state government before rising to the rank of deputy chief of staff for Hochul, was charged Tuesday morning along with her husband at their $3.5 million home on Long Island.

Msn.com reports: The FBI searched the couple’s home in late July but declined to release further details at the time.

FBI agents arrested a former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday morning, along with the former aide’s husband, after FBI agents searched their Long Island home earlier this summer, officials said.

The charges against Linda Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, remain under seal but the pair are expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn said.

Sun worked in state government for about 15 years, holding posts in the administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and eventually becoming Hochul’s deputy chief of staff, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In November 2022, Sun took a job at the New York Department of Labor, as deputy commissioner for strategic business development, but she left that job months later in March 2023, the profile said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hochul’s office said the administration fired Sun after “discovering evidence of misconduct.”

“This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process,” the statement reads.

Sun and Hu live in a gated community on Long Island called Stone Hill. The couple purchased the house in 2021 but placed it in a trust earlier this year, records show.