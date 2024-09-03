NY Times Declares U.S. Constitution ‘A Threat to American Democracy’

The New York Times has gone full anti-American and declared that the U.S. Constitution represents a “threat to American Democracy” that is “beyond redemption.”

In a stunning admission, NY Times writer Jennifer Szalai published an article entitled: ‘The Constitution Is Sacred. Is It Also Dangerous?’ Szalai suggests that the Constitution may be one of the biggest threats to America’s politics, describing it as “a document that is essentially antidemocratic and, in this day and age, increasingly dysfunctional.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: She criticizes the Electoral College and laments the Constitution’s protection of minority rights as a “tyranny of the minority” and a “disempowerment of majorities” and blames the founding document for being responsible for President Trump’s election in 2016.

Szalai writes, “Americans have long assumed that the Constitution could save us; a growing chorus now wonders whether we need to be saved from it. The document that’s supposed to be a bulwark against authoritarianism can end up fostering the widespread cynicism that helps authoritarianism grow.”

“Trump owes his political ascent to the Constitution, making him a beneficiary of a document that is essentially antidemocratic and, in this day and age, increasingly dysfunctional.”

“After all, Trump became president in 2016 after losing the popular vote but winning the Electoral College (Article II). He appointed three justices to the Supreme Court (Article III), two of whom were confirmed by senators representing just 44 percent of the population (Article I). Those three justices helped overturn Roe v. Wade, a reversal with which most Americans disagreed.”

Further, she calls an originalist interpretation of the Constitution “Constitution worship.”

It is deeply troubling that anyone, particularly with the platform of the New York Times, would even hint that the Constitution, the foundation of our freedom and democracy, could pose a “threat.”

The suggestion isn’t just alarming; it’s a direct affront to the principles this nation was built upon and an attack on the pillar that has protected American liberty for more than two hundred years.

Elon Musk weighed in and highlighted the true goal of the radical left.

