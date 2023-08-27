Cosmetics Company Drop Alice Cooper Because Of His ‘Anti-Trans’ Comments

American rock legend Alice Cooper has been dropped by a cosmetics company after he described trangendersim as a fad during a recent interview.

On Thursday, just two weeks after he signed a partnership deal with them, Vampyre Cosmetics let go of the 75 year old singer because of his opinion on transgenderism.

In an interview with Stereogum, Cooper claimed that that transgendersism was confusing to children that discussion around the sensitive issue had “gone now to the point of absurdity”.

MSN reports: Made famous for his hits School’s Out and Godfather of Shock Rock and his signature black eyeliner, the star was expressing his opinions on a music website the day before the brand cut ties with him.

On Wednesday, he was interviewed by Stereogum and explained how he felt about children and transgender surgeries.

The rocker – real name Vincent Damon Furnier – told the website: ‘I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad.

‘I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that. I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea.

‘He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, “Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be”.

‘You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, “Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be”.

‘I mean, if you identify as a tree… And I’m going, “Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?” It’s so absurd, that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.’

After reading his words, the mainly New Orleans-based cosmetics brand cancelled their collaboration with the musician and issued refunds to anyone that had pre-ordered the collection.

They posted a statement on Instagram that read: ‘In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration.