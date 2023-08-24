Alice Cooper Slams The ‘Whole Woke Thing’ Says Transgenderism Is A ‘Fad’

Alice Cooper described transgendersim as a “fad” during a new interview with Stereogum.

The ‘School’s Out’ singer insisted that it is confusing to children and said that discussion around the sensitive issue had “gone now to the point of absurdity”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said that he felt children were not mature enough to make major decisions about their gender identity.

Cooper also took aim at “the whole woke thing” claiming that society has taken progressive language too far. “Who’s making the rules?” he asked. “It’s getting to the point now where it’s laughable.

MSN reports: He told Stereogum: “I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’ “

“I think that’s so confusing to a kid. It’s even confusing to a teenager. You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.’ “

The 75-year-old musician questioned who is “making the rules” as he questioned “the whole woke thing”.