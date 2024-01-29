LGBT Leader Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

Yet another activist who supports LGBT interaction with children has been arrested on child sex abuse charges.

Sean Gravells, a prominent activist and the now former President of the North Peace Pride Society, a Canadian LGBT pride organization, was arrested on several charges, including possessing and distributing child pornography and sexually exploiting a minor for sex.

GreatGameIndia reports: All the alleged incidents happened in or around Fort St. John, British Columbia, which is northeast of Vancouver. The charges for child pornography happened on December 31, 2023, while the charges for interference and exploitation were filed on December 29, 2023.

As soon as the North Peace Pride Society learned of Gravells’ arrest, they promptly removed him from office as president. The group claimed in a Facebook page post that although they sponsored events for young people, Gravells never had any direct contact with children.

Sean Gravells oversaw “teen pride nights” that the NPPS hosted at the Fort St. John Library. The photograph below shows Gravells (on the left) along with NPPS representatives presenting a sponsorship check to the library for the purpose of funding youth events.