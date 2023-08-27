Ukraine Prosecutor Admits Joe and Hunter Biden Took Massive Bribes

Victor Shokin, the fired Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Biden family corruption, has spoken out for the first time since 2019 – and has confirmed that the Biden’s are one of the most corrupt political families in America.

Before he was fired, Shokin had an active and ongoing investigation into Ukrainian energy company Burisma and its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, according to a 2020 US Senate Committee report.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Zlochevsky, who hired Hunter Biden to sit on his board, granted his own company (Burisma) permits to drill for oil and gas in Ukraine while he was Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources. Shokin stated in a 2019 deposition that there were five criminal cases against Zlochevesky, including money laundering, corruption, illegal funds transfers, and profiteering through shell corporations while he was a sitting minister.

Summit.news reports: Now, Shokin tells Fox News that be believes the Bidens were taking bribes.

“I do not want to deal in unproven facts. But my firm personal conviction is that yes, this was the case. They were being bribed,” Shokin told the outlet. “The fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal – my firing – isn’t that alone a case of corruption?” he asks in another clip.

Viktor Shokin – The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden BRAGGED about getting FIRED speaks out



SHOKIN: "The fact that Joe Biden gave away one billion dollars – in exchange for my dismissal, my firing. – Is that alone a case of corruption?" pic.twitter.com/gy3VCc6JqE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2023

The full interview with Shokin will air Saturday evening at 8pm ET with Brian Kilmeade.

According to the White House, Fox News is giving a “platform to lies” by airing the interview.

Republicans, meanwhile, aren’t letting this one go.

What skill did Hunter have to earn millions of dollars from the corrupt energy company Burisma?



Once Viktor Shokin started investigating Burisma, Biden made sure he was fired.



The evidence exists, and no spin from the Biden administration can change obvious facts. pic.twitter.com/vSohuVthGk — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 25, 2023

Earlier this week we noted that memos obtained by Just the News via FOIA request reveal that the Obama Administration was still actively communicating with Shokin after Biden’s December 2015 threat to withhold $1 billion in US aid unless then-President Petro Poroshenko fired him.

The memos reveal:

Senior State Department officials sent a conflicting message to Shokin before he was fired, inviting his staff to Washington for a January 2016 strategy session and sent him a personal note saying they were “impressed” with his office’s work.

U.S. officials faced pressure from Burisma emissaries in the United States to make the corruption allegations go away and feared the energy firm had made two bribery payments in Ukraine as part of an effort to get cases settled.

and feared the energy firm had made two bribery payments in Ukraine as part of an effort to get cases settled. A top U.S. official in Kyiv blamed Hunter Biden for undercutting U.S. anticorruption policy in Ukraine through his dealings with Burisma.

Meanwhile, nobody else seems interested in what Shokin has to say.