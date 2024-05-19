Government Advisors Say Smart Water Meters Should Be Compulsory In UK

Smart water meters must be made compulsory in all UK households to protect against climate change according to The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC)

The government agency is urging ministers to ramp up the roll out of the meters, claiming water supplies were becoming one of the country’s biggest challenges.

The NIC said the UK is at heightened risk of drought without these devoces.

The Telegraph reports: In its latest report, NIC officials said water companies should have the power to compel all homes to accept smart meters as part of a “concerted campaign to reduce water demand”.

The UK used about 10bn litres of water a day in 1960 but that has since risen to around 15bn.

The NIC says the nation must reduce water supplies to protect itself against surging demand , extreme droughts and a growing population.

Even though the article was exclusively about NIC’s report and the UK, The Telegraph shared the graphic below about global water demand.

The report said: “Over the coming decades the UK faces a real and growing risk of water shortages, especially in the south and east of England.

“The Government must deliver a combined additional water supply and demand reduction of 4.8bn litres a day by 2050.”

The NIC suggests this could be achieved by building or extending reservoirs, desalinating seawater and creating water recycling plants where treated sewage water is pumped back into the drinking supply.

It also claims that compulsory water metering could reduce demand by 17pc across the country.

Sir John Armitt, the NIC’s chairman said: “We face a make-or-break time for the long-term prospects of UK infrastructure. There has been some progress. But other areas have seen few developments, or worse, progress has reversed.”