Scientists Demand Govt Remove Covid-Era Signs That Remind Us Of The “Madness” Of Lockdown

Pandemic Scientists and MPs are demanding that all remaining Covid warning signs are removed.

They have called for a national campaign to remove any remaing posters, stickers or announcements in GP surgeries, supermarkets and train stations saying that they serve only to remind the public of the “futility and madness” of restrictions.

The Telegraph reports: Prof Karol Sikora, the oncologist, and Prof Sunetra Gupta, of Oxford University, said there was no need for them to still be in use.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

More than two dozen MPs and peers have backed the idea, including senior Tories Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Sir Graham Brady and Sir John Redwood.

Covid warning signs remain widespread, from adhesive stickers on train and Tube station platforms to perspex screens covering card readers on London buses. Transport for London said it had removed the “vast majority of pandemic-related signage” and was in the process of removing the rest.

At some GP and dentists’ surgeries, posters, floor markings and automated announcements remain in use advising patients to wear face coverings and queue in a socially distanced manner.

Lidl, the discount supermarket chain, also continues to broadcast announcements asking shoppers to abide by now non-existent “Government guidance” to keep one another “safe”. It said human error was responsible.

In Parliament, a coronavirus-era “wash your hands for 20 seconds” sign was only this week removed from a lavatory.

The remnants of the pandemic remain in place 27 months on from the last Covid restrictions being lifted in February 2022.

Baroness Fox, one of the peers calling for a campaign to rid the country of Covid-era warnings, said: “During the pandemic we were faced with an endless series of patronising, condescending and ultimately draconian messages in every public space.

“It’s like a nightmare to remember it, but actually it’s very hard to forget it because in many public spaces those messages prevail.

“The reluctance to remove all signs of that shameful episode indicates we have not quite got to grips with how disastrous it was for society. I want us to scrap all of them.” …

Prof [David] Livermore also suggested that a museum could be put together, quipping that it could be called the “museum of Covid futility, failures and – as with vaccine passports – petty fascism”.

“The signs remind us of the scoundrels and zealots who imposed such rules on us, causing so much collateral damage – debt, wasted years and wrecked educations, old folks who died alone,” he said