Pope Says US Border Must Be Open “The Migrant Has To Be Received”

It is “sheer madness” to close the US southern border with Mexico, according to Pope Francis.

He made his comments during a first-of-its-kind sit down interview with CBS . No Pope has given an interview to a US news station before.

InfoWars reports: In a clip released ahead of the interview’s release, O’Donnell asks the Pope what he thinks of efforts to secure the US southern border and prevent migrants from crossing.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Pope Francis, in the first-ever interview of a pope with an American TV network, speaks candidly with @NorahODonnell about many topics, including the migrant crisis in the U.S.: “The migrant has to be received.”



Watch their historic conversation Sunday on @60Minutes. pic.twitter.com/QQlErLc76i — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 17, 2024

“I grew up in Texas, and I don’t know if you’ve heard, but the State of Texas is attempting to shut down a Catholic charity on the border of Mexico that offers undocumented migrants humanitarian assistance. What do you think of that?”

“That is madness,” Pope Francis replies. “Sheer madness. To close the border and leave them there—that is madness.

“The Migrant has to be received. Thereafter you decide how to deal with them. Maybe you have to send them back, I don’t know, but each case ought to be considered humanely.”

Religious charities, including Catholic charities, have come in for significant criticism for their part in the US migrant crisis. They have been accused not just of providing shelter and aid for migrants, but of actively trafficking them across the border and within the US. Catholic groups have hit back by claiming they are receiving “threats” as a result of a “far-right anti-migrant campaign.”