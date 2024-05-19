Biden Calls Illegals Crossing The Border ‘Hispanic Voters’

In a telling slip of the tongue earlier this week, Joe Biden referred to the uninterrupted stream of illegal immigrants crossing the US border as an “influx” of “Hispanic voters.”

During an interview with a Spanish radio show, Biden discussed the border crisis, and declared “It’s even a bigger influx now in terms of Hispanic voters, or Hispanic – Hispanic citizens, who want to become citizens.” Listen:

In a telling slip of the tongue earlier this week, Joe Biden referred to the unprecedented rise in illegal immigrants entering the US as an "influx" of "Hispanic voters." Full report here: https://t.co/FYpTpE1j1m pic.twitter.com/ybcjVggVih — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 11, 2024

ILLEGAL ALIENS! Looks like Dementia Joe had a Freudian slip. He told the truth. Extremely rare for him. — Joe Blow (@srv2000) May 10, 2024

Biden also absurdly compared mass illegal immigration at the border to Irish people coming to America in the 1840s.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said it’s “a little bit like back in the 1840s and the great exodus of Ireland, because of the famine and the way Irish Catholics were treated. They said no, no, we don’t need any more of those folks. There was a large influx.”

Except the Irish weren't involved in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and corruption. — Tim Shorts (@TimShortsBBQ) May 10, 2024

The difference is the Irish came her LEGALLY! — ML (@mlvercle) May 10, 2024

“The Hispanic community is part of the future of America,” Biden further stated, adding “Twenty-eight out of every 100 students in school speak Spanish, the idea that you’re gonna ignore that? That’s our future.”

He then repeated the claim that the economy is “good” because of mass illegal immigration, and suggested anyone who disagrees is xenophobic.

“One of the reasons that we’re growing so much is we have a significant influx of immigrants coming into our country, only reason our economy’s so good. We’re not a xenophobic nation. Other nations are, we’re not, that’s why our economy is the best in the world,” he claimed.

As we highlighted yesterday, amid the unprecedented explosion in illegals entering the US, there has been a six thousand plus percent increase in Chinese nationals being encountered at the border, with over 1000 being apprehended in just the past week.