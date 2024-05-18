Trump Demands Biden Take Drug Test Before Debate: ‘High as a Kite at SOTU’

Joe Biden was “high as a kite” during his State of the Union address, according to GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump who has demanded the 81-year-old Democrat submit to a drug test ahead of the two presidential debates agreed upon by both candidates.

“I just want to debate this guy, but you know – and I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump told Republicans during a speech at a GOP dinner in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“I am. No, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite,” the presumptive GOP nominee for president added.

“We’re going to demand a drug test,” Trump reiterated, without saying whether he would take one himself.

Biden, 81, spoke loudly and at a fairly rapid clip during his lengthy SOTU address, which raised eyebrows among those who accustomed to watching him stumble and slur his way through incoherant press conferences.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, alleged after the speech that Biden “must have been jacked up on something that day.”

It is not the first time Trump has called out Biden as a drug user and called for him to be drug tested.

In 2020, he argued that Biden’s debate performances during the Democratic primaries had been “uneven,” and said he would be “strongly demanding” a drug test before their debates ahead of the 2020 general election.

Neither candidate ended up taking a drug test before their two 2020 debates.

Trump and Biden agreed this week to debate each other on June 27 (on CNN, without a live audience at Biden’s request) and September 10 (on ABC).

“They’re going to be fair, I think they’re going to be fair enough,” Trump said Friday of the networks hosting the debates.