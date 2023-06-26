28 Yr Old Basketball Player Who Blamed Covid Jab For His Myocarditis, Dies Of Heart Attack

Fact checked
June 26, 2023 Niamh Harris News, World 0
basketball player
LinkedInRedditTelegram

A 28-year-old professional Dominican basketball player who had criticized the so called covid vaccine died suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday.

Óscar Cabrera Adames suffered a heart attack while undergoing a stress test at a health center in Santo Domingo, according to an Instagram post by Dominican sports commentator Héctor Gómez.

In 2021 Cabrera announced that he was suffering from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that can make it difficult to pump blood, as a result of taking the experimental covid jab.

“I got a damn Myocarditis from taking a f-cking vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me. But guess what? It was compulsory or I couldn’t work,” Cabrera wrote on social media.

 “I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING!”

“I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died. I’m still recovering and I’ve had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing. I have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing! 7% body fat 93% muscle. When they give me the diagnosis, they tell me that I won’t be able to play for at least 5 months until my heart goes down again and they can’t give me that medicine.”

Cabrera’s death is just the latest in a series of sudden deaths among athletes since the roll out of the experimental COVID vaccine.

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)