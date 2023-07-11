Australian Politician Blows Lid Off Covid Scam, Calls It ‘Medical Misinformation’

YouTube has removed a video of Australian MP John Ruddick delivering his maiden speech to Parliament
In his speech Ruddick dared to criticize the unscientific and authoritarian Covid measures, claiming they contained “medical misinformation.”
"Liberal Democrat John Ruddick had railed against a litany of terrible pandemic policies on June 28 ranging from harsh lockdowns to vaccine and mask mandates."
“The authoritarian COVID police state all over a bad flu. Bad flu happen from time to time. But we treated COVID as though it was ebola. The COVID fatality rate in New South Wales was 0.13%, at the upper end of what we expect each winter, maybe a little bit more. But to call COVID a pandemic was an insult to pandemics,” said Ruddick.
