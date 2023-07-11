Australian Politician Blows Lid Off Covid Scam, Calls It ‘Medical Misinformation’

July 11, 2023
John Ruddick Australian politician
YouTube has removed a video of Australian MP John Ruddick delivering his maiden speech to Parliament

In his speech Ruddick dared to criticize the unscientific and authoritarian Covid measures, claiming they contained “medical misinformation.”

InfoWars reports: Liberal Democrat John Ruddick had railed against a litany of terrible pandemic policies on June 28 ranging from harsh lockdowns to vaccine and mask mandates.

“The authoritarian COVID police state all over a bad flu. Bad flu happen from time to time. But we treated COVID as though it was ebola. The COVID fatality rate in New South Wales was 0.13%, at the upper end of what we expect each winter, maybe a little bit more. But to call COVID a pandemic was an insult to pandemics,” said Ruddick.

“The New South Wales government locks citizens in quarantine just for being near a COVID positive person.”

Ruddick took a swipe at the government’s vaccine mandates which forced citizens to receive experimental mRNA gene therapy shots to participate in society.

“We won’t let you out until you take multiple injections of not only a rushed vaccine, but of an entirely new class of vaccine,” he said, adding that several studies show the shots did more harm than good.

“Last year, the New South Wales Health Department published weekly data showing the fewer vaccines you had, the less likely you went to hospital or ICU,” Ruddick said.

“Since the vaccine rollout, there has been a 15% to 20% increase in excess deaths in nations like Australia who had the mass mRNA injections. Is it the vaccine, or is it the bitter hangover from locking people up for so long? We don’t know. But either way, it’s almost certainly the result of poor governance and yet another reason for a COVID royal commission,” he added.

But YouTube removed the video shortly after it was uploaded, claiming it violated their Terms of Service because it was “medical misinformation” that “contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19.” 

