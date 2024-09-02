Historic Christian Churches Are Burning To the Ground In France At a Rate of 1 Every 2 Weeks

Historic churches are burning to the ground in France at the shocking rate of one every two weeks – and yet according to Macron’s government and mainstream media, this situation is completely normal and there is nothing to see here.

At the rate churches are burning to the ground in France on Emmanuel Macron’s watch, there will be no Christian churches left standing by the end of the century.

On Monday morning, horrific images of a huge blaze tearing through the historic Church of Immaculate Conception of Saint Omer in Calais began circulating online.

Elon Musk questioned the tragic incident on his X platform, asking, “Is this definitely arson?”

Musk was commenting on a video shared with the caption, “BREAKING: Yet another church in France is in flames. This one is from 1854 and survived two world wars. Why does this keep happening? SHARE – The media won’t show you this.”

Is this definitely arson? https://t.co/QSzNGKfk3h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2024

According to the government, mainstream media and fact checkers, incidents like this should not be be considered suspcious and anyone who asks questions about why so many churches are burning to the ground in France should be considered a far-right extremist.

However, the rate at which historic churches are burning down and suffering attacks in France is astonishing and the government’s insistence that they are all accidents and coincidences does not bear scrutiny.

This is years old now, but it pinpoints the churches and cathedrals that have “caught fire” in France.

The beautiful Rouen cathedral is the latest to have “caught fire”.

France’s newcomers are notoriously clumsy. pic.twitter.com/4quklpM3Yl — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 11, 2024

In July, fire fighters battled to save a thousand-year-old church in northern France which was engulfed in flames.

As the blaze broke out inside the spectacular spire, it sparked memories of the inferno that devastated Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris five years ago.

On July 24, a Muslim man barged into the Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Basilica in Nice, splattered water on the lit candles, and recited Arabic prayers and the Koran before declaring “Allah will judge!”

Police, who were quickly contacted, arrived and took the 29-year-old man, whom the report describes as “suffering from psychiatric disorders,” into custody.

In another incident, late Sunday, July 14, another Notre-Dame-du-Travail church in Paris was vandalized.

A knife was left planted in the throat of a statue of St. Mary, and the pillars of the church were desecrated with anti-Christian graffiti, including “Infidels should pray five times a day”, “Bastard Jesus one God Allah”, “The church is consecrated by Satan”, and “The church will be burnt”.

France is not the only country experiencing a wave of church fires.

Christian places of worship have become the focus of arson incidents in Canada, with multiple churches being intentionally destroyed by fires during recent Christmas seasons.