Russian president Vladimir Putin has given his views on press freedom and national security

During an interview with the Mongolian newsaper Onoodor, the Russian leader said that Western states hide the truth by dismissing every inconvenient fact as “propaganda”.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

RT reports: Among other things, he was asked about press freedom and how the West can champion it while suppressing Russian media.

“Almost all Western countries where our journalists try to work are creating obstacles for them, banning Russian television channels and directly censoring our media and online resources,” Putin said, noting that this obviously “runs counter to the democratic principles of freedom of speech and the free flow of information.”

The West, which claims to be a model of freedom, has opted to hide from inconvenient facts and the truth by launching a blatant bullying campaign against Russian journalists and indiscriminately labeling them as ‘Kremlin propagandists.’

The Russian leader went on to say that pluralism and openness in the information space are vital for society and that media outlets in Russia have freedom guaranteed by the constitution.

“Our authorities cooperate constructively with television channels, news agencies, newspapers, online media, and other media outlets, regardless of their editorial policy,” he said.

The only thing they are required to do is comply with Russian laws. This should be understood by foreign journalists accredited in Russia.

Through those means, Moscow has managed to strike a balance between the freedom of the press and national security, the Russian leader argued.

Putin is scheduled to visit Mongolia on Monday for a World War II memorial event He is expected to attend a ceremony commemorating the 1939 Battle of Khalkhin Gol. The decisive victory of the Red Army and its Mongolian allies over the Imperial Japanese Army secured the Soviet Union’s eastern flank until 1945.