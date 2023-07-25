Top WEF Official: ‘Dangerous Conspiracy Theorists Must Be Eliminated’

A top World Economic Forum (WEF) official has called for so-called ‘conspiracy theorists’ to be banned from accessing the internet due to their ‘dangerous’ belief that a global cabal of elites control the world.

Yuval Noah Harari, who is Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, condemned the theory that a shadowy elite of billionaires and globalists control the world as “anti-Semitic” and “dangerous.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

During an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Harari pointed out that the world is “too complex” for powerful people to control it.

“The global cabal theory has many variations, but basically, there is a small group of people, a cabal, that secretly controls everything that is happening in the world,” Harari declared.

“All the wars, all the revolutions, all the epidemics, everything that is happening is controlled by this very small group of people, who are of course evil and have bad intentions.”

“This is a very well-known story. It’s not new.”

“It’s been there for thousands of years.”

“It’s very attractive because, first of all, it’s simple.”

“You don’t need to understand everything that happens in the world.”

“You just need to understand one thing.”

“The war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, 5G technology, COVID-19.”

“It’s simple,” he added.

“There’s this global cabal, they do all of it.”

He warned these crises are often blamed on “the Jews” or the “Freemasons.”

“It creates this utopian fantasy. ‘If we only get rid of this small cabal, we solve all the problems of the world. Salvation!’” he pointed out.

“So, it’s simple, it’s attractive, and that’s why so many people believe it.”

Harari then compared the belief of a sinister global cabal to Nazism.”

He claimed the Nazis also believed that a cabal was trying to control the world.”

“The basic Nazi idea was that Jews controlled the world,” he continued.

“Get rid of the Jews, you solve all the world’s problems.”

WATCH:

Yuval Noah Harari about conspiracy theories…

Source: Lex Fridman Podcast #390https://t.co/w2EfzgNpd9 pic.twitter.com/w8XlqNt8xE — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) July 21, 2023

Harari’s attempt to downplay the role of the WEF in shaping world policies is shameless.

The WEF and Harari regularly boast about their plans to control the world.

As The People’s Voice reported, Harari has previously admitted that the WEF are creating a “technological Noah’s Ark” on Earth that will only be beneficial to “elites.”

During a discussion at the Warwick Economics Summit, he bragged that the world’s “elites” will soon be able to use their immense power to escape a global mass extinction event that they themselves will create as part of the depopulation agenda.