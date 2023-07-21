John Kirby Thinks Biden’s Incoherent Mumbling To Israeli President “Was Very, Very Clear!”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby cannot understand why Americans are concerned with President Biden’s constant mumbling and claims his speech to Israeli President Issac Herzog was “very very clear”.

Kirby told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum that when the president dropped his head and started mumbling incoherently to Herzog, his words were easy to understand.

Earlier this week, Biden held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office.

It was the first time Biden had been seen publicly after his return from Europe and he appeared to be in very bad shape.

TGP reports: 80-year-old Joe Biden hunched over and mumbled incoherently during the meeting.

“And we brought Israelis and Palestinians together on a political level and they uh – uh – and they uh – and uh [unintelligible],” Biden said.

(Fox News host)Martha MacCallum played the clip of Biden mumbling incoherently and asked Kirby, “Why is it so hard to understand what the president is trying to say there?”

Without skipping a beat Kirby replied, “I think he was very, very clear, Martha!”

Well as the saying goes…it takes one to know one….or in this case to understand one!